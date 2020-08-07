Board of Minda Industries to decide on matters related to proposed rights issue

On 11 August 2020

The board of Minda Industries will meet on 11 August 2020 to consider and decide on various matters in connection with the Rights Issue including the terms and conditions such as Issue price, rights entitlement ratio, record date, timing of the Rights Issue and other related matters.

