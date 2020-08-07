Prince Pipes & Fittings announced technical collaboration with Tooling Holland

Prince Pipes & Fittings announced that the company has entered into a technical collaboration with Tooling Holland BV, a global leader in the international plastic injection moulding industry based in The Netherlands.

Tooling Holland BV is a privately held company with over 30 years of experience in the development and production of Injection Moulds.

The company specializes in the manufacture and exports of moulds for fittings (16-1000mm), crate and container moulds, thin wall packaging moulds and PET preform moulds. Tooling Holland exports products to worldwide operating major fitting- and pipe producers.

This association will enable Prince Pipes to draw upon Tooling Holland's technical expertise and deep knowledge, build skills at par with international standards, significantly enhance internal operational efficiencies, optimize production costs.

