Board of Mirza International approves a composite scheme of arrangement

At meeting held on 10 December 2021The Board of Mirza International at its meeting held on 10 December 2021 has approved a composite scheme of arrangement of RTS Fashions, Mirza International and Redtape under Sections 230 to 232 read with section 66 and other applicable provisions of the Companies Act, 20 I 3 and the provisions of other applicable laws.
There is a proposal for Amalgamation of RTS Fashions ("'the Transferor Company") with Mirza International ("the Transferee Company"); and De-merger of Branded Business/ REDT APE Business ("the Demerged Business") of Mirza International into Redtape (''the Resulting Company"). The transaction is proposed to be implemented through a Scheme of Arrangement.
