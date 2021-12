Board of Mirza International approves a composite scheme of arrangement

At meeting held on 10 December 2021

The Board of Mirza International at its meeting held on 10 December 2021 has approved a composite scheme of arrangement of RTS Fashions, Mirza International and Redtape under Sections 230 to 232 read with section 66 and other applicable provisions of the Companies Act, 20 I 3 and the provisions of other applicable laws.

There is a proposal for Amalgamation of RTS Fashions ("'the Transferor Company") with Mirza International ("the Transferee Company"); and De-merger of Branded Business/ REDT APE Business ("the Demerged Business") of Mirza International into Redtape (''the Resulting Company"). The transaction is proposed to be implemented through a Scheme of Arrangement.

