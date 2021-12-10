IRB Infrastructure Developers achieves financial closure for road project in Himachal Pradesh

IRB Infrastructure Developers announced that Pathankot Mandi Highway, Wholly-owned Subsidiary of the Company (the SPV), has achieved financial closure for the Project of Rehabilitation and Upgradation to Four Lane configuration & Strengthening of Punjab/HP Border to Mo from Km 11.000 to Km 42.000 (Design Length 28.700 KM) of NH-20 (New NH-154) of Pathankot-Mandi Section in the state of Himachal Pradesh on Hybrid Annuity Mode (HAM) (Package-IA).

Project length - 28.7 Kms NHAI Bid Project Cost - Rs 758.04 crore Company's Bid Project Cost - Rs 828 crore 1st Year O&M quote - Rs 2.88 crore Company's Bid Price (NPV of Company's Bid Project Cost & O&M Cost over the Concession Period - Rs 778.64 crore Construction and Operation Period - Construction Period of 730 Days & Operation Period of 15 (Fifteen) years commencing from COD Means of Finance - Project involves a grant of Rs. 331 crore from NHAI, equity of Rs. 124 crore from the Company and Project Financing of Rs. 373 crore from the lenders.

