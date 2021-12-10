Board of Minda Industries approves capex of Rs 74 cr for Minda Kosei's Gujarat plant

-
At meeting held on 10 December 2021The Board of Minda Industries at its meeting held on 10 December 2021 has approved the following:
Minda Kasei Aluminum Wheel, a material subsidiary of the Company manufactures aluminium alloy wheel for OEMs. Minda Kasei has two plants in India. One plant is located in Bawal, Haryana and another plant in Dekavada, Gujarat.
Minda Kosei has proposed expansion of its Gujarat Plant capacity from 90,000 wheel/ month to 1,20,000 wheel/ month. Board reviewed the Detailed Project Report (DPR) of Minda Kasei. The project cost approved is Rs. 74 crore. The expanded production is expected to start in Q1 of the FY 2023-24.
