Tata Power to develop 100 MW Solar Project in Gujarat

Company announced that Renewable (TPREL), the Company's wholly owned subsidiary, has received a Letter of Award (LOA) from Urja Vikas Nigam (GUVNL) on 28 May 2019 to develop a 100 MW solar project in Raghanesda Solar Park of

The will be supplied to GUVNL under a Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) valid for a period of 25 years from the scheduled commercial operation date.

The Company has won this capacity in a bid announced by GUVNL in March 2019. The project has to be commissioned within 15 months from the date of execution of the PPA.

