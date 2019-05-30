Tata Power to develop 100 MW Solar Project in Gujarat

JUST IN
Business Standard

Tata Power Company announced that Tata Power Renewable Energy (TPREL), the Company's wholly owned subsidiary, has received a Letter of Award (LOA) from Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam (GUVNL) on 28 May 2019 to develop a 100 MW solar project in Raghanesda Solar Park of Gujarat.

The energy will be supplied to GUVNL under a Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) valid for a period of 25 years from the scheduled commercial operation date.

The Company has won this capacity in a bid announced by GUVNL in March 2019. The project has to be commissioned within 15 months from the date of execution of the PPA.

First Published: Thu, May 30 2019. 15:14 IST

