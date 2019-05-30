JUST IN
Fairchem Speciality gets revision in credit ratings from CARE

Fairchem Speciality announced that CARE has reviewed the ratings as under -

For Long - term Bank Facilities: Rs. 83.43 crore CARE A (Single A); Under credit watch with developing implications.

2. For Long - term/Short - term Bank Facilities: Rs. 2.50 crore CARE A/CARE A1 (Single A/A one) Under credit watch with developing implications.

