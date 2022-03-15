Board of My Money Securities approve conversion

-
ALSO READ
Most awaited film "THE CONVERSION " releasing in theatre worldwide on April 22, 2022
Board of Shriram Transport Finance Company allots 17.36 lakh equity shares on conversion of warrants
Board of Indostar Capital Finance approves conversion of CCPS into equity shares
Board of Tata Steel approves conversion of partly paid-up equity shares
Board of Rane (Madras) allots 8.49 lakh equity shares on conversion of warrants
-
Of Convertible Warrants to Equity SharesThe Board of My Money Securities on 15 March 2022 has considered and approved the allotment of 9,00,000 Equity Shares of face value of Rs. 10/- each pursuant to conversion of 9,00,000 Fully Convertible Warrants ('Warrants'), issued as on October 11, 2021 at an issue price of Rs. 12/- each, by way of preferential allotment to Mr. Sanjai Seth and Camco Commodities Private Limited, belonging to the Promoter Category.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU