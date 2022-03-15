Heritage Foods launches new product

-
On 15 March 2022Heritage Foods on 15 March 2022 has launched all-new Premium Badam Milk with real almond bits. The new 'Badam Charger' is the latest addition to the Company's growing list of value-added products (VAP) portfolio. It is loaded with real almond pieces that energizes drinkers and delivers a yummy, crunchy and uplifting beverage experience. Developed with intense R&D efforts, the new Badam Charger is prepared without any artificial ingredients, colours or flavours and brings a perfect blend of ingredients that delivers its unique great taste. The 'Badam Charger' contains just 6g of added sugar per 100ml making it one of the healthiest choices in the badam milk beverage segment.
This new drink will be available across all general trade and modern trade stores as well as online grocery platforms. Initially launched in Hyderabad, the company plans to expand the product to markets across other states over the next many weeks. It will also soon be available near your neighbourhood Heritage Parlours and Happiness points.
