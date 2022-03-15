Rakuten Travel Xchange selects RateGain for Expanding Global Reach

RateGain Technologies, a global provider of SaaS solutions for travel and hospitality, announced that Rakuten Travel Xchange (RTX), the global hotel connectivity and travel technology division within the Rakuten Group has chosen RateGain, to add to their extensive global supply including top hotel chains.

The connectivity through RateGain is aimed to help Rakuten's customers' get a wider access to properties worldwide and have more choices on the platform.

