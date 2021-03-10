Board of National Peroxide approves composite scheme of arrangement

-
ALSO READ
The Investment Trust of India receives NCLT approval for scheme of arrangement
Board of Rupa & Company approves scheme of arrangement
Bajaj Electricals allots 88,150 equity shares under ESOP
National Peroxide spurts on strong Q2 results
Hindustan Organic Chemicals nominates directors on board of Hindustan Flourocarbons
-
At meeting held on 09 March 2021The Board of National Peroxide at its meeting held on 09 March 2021 has approved the composite scheme of arrangement amongst National Peroxide (transferee / demerged company) and Naperol Investment (transferor company) and NPL Chemicals (resulting company) and their respective shareholders and creditors. The scheme includes -
1. demerger, transfer and vesting of the Demerged Undertaking (as defined in the Scheme) from the Demerged Company into the Resulting Company, on a going concern basis, and in consideration thereof, the Resulting Company shall issue its equity shares to equity shareholders of the Demerged Company in the same proportion as their holding;
2. amalgamation of the Transferor Company with the Transferee Company; and
3. reduction of entire share capital of the resulting company held by the demerged company.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU