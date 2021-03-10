Newgen receives US patent for its invention of binarization process

-
ALSO READ
Trident receives US patent for fitted sheet with improved gripping effect
Trident secures European patent for producing non-chemical soft towel fabric
Trident secures patent from US Patent Office
Trident gains on securing patent in Europe
Morepen labs eyeing multi-billion dollar global market for New API molecules going off-patent in next 5-6 years
-
Newgen Software Technologies has been granted a patent by the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO), for an invention entitled Image Processing System and Method for a period of 20 years commencing from March 2018, in accordance with the provisions of the US Patent Laws.
This invention is about an image processing system to binarize images, which means converting colored and gray images to black and white image. The invention is about a highly efficient and advanced level binarization process compared to other binarization processes.
Business organizations capture document images, process data and feed in business systems. In general business documents contain text, lines and graphics.
Retaining such information clearly requires scanning in color or gray which gives good visual clarity but also results in large size images. The process of binarization is extensively used to reduce image size and to facilitate document analysis.
OmniScan, the multi-channel capture offering, as well as OmniXtract, AI-based intelligent extraction offering, in the content services (ECM) platform of Newgen get a boost by getting more accurate results in OCR, OMR, Barcode, MRZ and MICR extraction results. This invention enables these products to handle images with non-uniform lighting such as camera captured images as efficiently as scanned images that have uniform lighting.
This invention provides a black and white image with a high level of clarity by retaining details of gray and color images.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU