Newgen receives US patent for its invention of binarization process

Newgen Software Technologies has been granted a patent by the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO), for an invention entitled Image Processing System and Method for a period of 20 years commencing from March 2018, in accordance with the provisions of the US Patent Laws.

This invention is about an image processing system to binarize images, which means converting colored and gray images to black and white image. The invention is about a highly efficient and advanced level binarization process compared to other binarization processes.

Business organizations capture document images, process data and feed in business systems. In general business documents contain text, lines and graphics.

Retaining such information clearly requires scanning in color or gray which gives good visual clarity but also results in large size images. The process of binarization is extensively used to reduce image size and to facilitate document analysis.

OmniScan, the multi-channel capture offering, as well as OmniXtract, AI-based intelligent extraction offering, in the content services (ECM) platform of Newgen get a boost by getting more accurate results in OCR, OMR, Barcode, MRZ and MICR extraction results. This invention enables these products to handle images with non-uniform lighting such as camera captured images as efficiently as scanned images that have uniform lighting.

This invention provides a black and white image with a high level of clarity by retaining details of gray and color images.

