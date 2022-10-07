Board of Navkar Corporation approves transfer of assets to Adani Logistics

-
ALSO READ
Navkar Urbanstructure updates on Dividend
Board of Navkar Urbanstructure approves sub-division of shares
Navkar Corporation standalone net profit rises 277.71% in the March 2022 quarter
Navkar Corporation becomes category I Container Train Operator
Navkar Urbanstructure reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.60 crore in the March 2022 quarter
-
At meeting held on 07 October 2022The Board of Directors of Navkar Corporation at its meeting held on 07 October 2022 has approved the transfer of its title, rights, interest and ownership of movable assets (615 trailers and 90 dwarf containers) for a total consideration of Rs 173.96 crore to Adani Logistics.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU