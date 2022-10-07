JUST IN
Jaguar Land Rover records increasing retail and wholesale volume in second quarter
Jaguar Land Rover Q2 retail sales summary

Capital Market 

Jaguar Land Rover Q2 total retail sales stood at 88,121 units in quarter ended September 2022, recording a QoQ growth of 11.8% and a YoY decline of 4.9%.

Jaguar sold 17,340 units in quarter ended September 2022, recording a QoQ growth of 14% and a YoY decline of 9.9%.

Land Rover sold 70,781 units in quarter ended September 2022, recording a QoQ growth of 11.3% and a YoY decline of 3.6%.

First Published: Fri, October 07 2022. 17:32 IST

