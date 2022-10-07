Jaguar Land Rover Q2 retail sales summary

Jaguar Land Rover Q2 total retail sales stood at 88,121 units in quarter ended September 2022, recording a QoQ growth of 11.8% and a YoY decline of 4.9%.

Jaguar sold 17,340 units in quarter ended September 2022, recording a QoQ growth of 14% and a YoY decline of 9.9%.

Land Rover sold 70,781 units in quarter ended September 2022, recording a QoQ growth of 11.3% and a YoY decline of 3.6%.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)