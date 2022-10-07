JUST IN
Infibeam Avenues allots 9.50 cr convertible warrants

Capital Market 

Infibeam Avenues has allotted 9,50,00,000 fully convertible warrants to Vybe Ventures LLP (other than the Promoters and Promoter Group) on preferential issue basis with a right to the warrant holder to apply for and be allotted 1 (one) equity share of Re. 1/- each of the company at an issue price of Rs. 17/- per share (including premium of Rs. 16/- per share), for each warrant, within a period of 18 months from the date of allotment of the said warrants.

First Published: Fri, October 07 2022. 17:42 IST

