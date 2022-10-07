Board of Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility approves change in CFO

At meeting held on 07 October 2022

The Board of Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility at its meeting held on 07 October 2022 has approved the appointment of Deepakkumar Mineshkumar Doshi as new Chief Financial Officer of the company with effect from 07 October 2022. He replaces Sneha Harshavardhan Shouche from the position of Chief financial officer (KMP) of the Company.

