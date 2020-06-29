JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

Sambandam Spinning Mills reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.27 crore in the March 2020 quarter

IIFL Finance update on ratings action from CRISIL
Business Standard

Board of Nilkamal approves change in directorate

Capital Market 

At meeting held on 28 June 2020

The Board of Nilkamal at its meeting held on 28 June 2020 has approved the resignation of Vamanrai V. Parekh (DlN 00037519) from the Board of the Company effective 14 August, 2020. The Board also accepted the resignation of Sharad Y. Parekh (DIN 00035747) as the Managing Director of the Company with effect from 14 August 2020 and appointed him as Non-Executive Director and Chairman of the company w.e.f. 15 August, 2020. The Board has elevated Hiten V. Parekh (DIN 00037550) by re-designating him as the Managing Director of the Company effective from 15 August, 2020.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, June 29 2020. 09:09 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU