Board of Nilkamal approves change in directorate

At meeting held on 28 June 2020

The Board of Nilkamal at its meeting held on 28 June 2020 has approved the resignation of Vamanrai V. Parekh (DlN 00037519) from the Board of the Company effective 14 August, 2020. The Board also accepted the resignation of Sharad Y. Parekh (DIN 00035747) as the Managing Director of the Company with effect from 14 August 2020 and appointed him as Non-Executive Director and Chairman of the company w.e.f. 15 August, 2020. The Board has elevated Hiten V. Parekh (DIN 00037550) by re-designating him as the Managing Director of the Company effective from 15 August, 2020.

