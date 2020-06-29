Board of Nilkamal approves change in directorate

-
ALSO READ
Rahul Bajaj to step down from executive role, to stay as non-executive Chairman of Bajaj Auto
Vakrangee implements Kotak Committee recommendations, appoints veteran Ramesh Joshi (Ex-RBI and Ex-SEBI ED) as Non-Executive Chairman
Board of Kome-On Communication approves change in directorate
Yes Bank board reconstituted with appointment of 8 members
CG Power board okays appointment of Pradeep Mathur as addl, non-executive independent director
-
At meeting held on 28 June 2020The Board of Nilkamal at its meeting held on 28 June 2020 has approved the resignation of Vamanrai V. Parekh (DlN 00037519) from the Board of the Company effective 14 August, 2020. The Board also accepted the resignation of Sharad Y. Parekh (DIN 00035747) as the Managing Director of the Company with effect from 14 August 2020 and appointed him as Non-Executive Director and Chairman of the company w.e.f. 15 August, 2020. The Board has elevated Hiten V. Parekh (DIN 00037550) by re-designating him as the Managing Director of the Company effective from 15 August, 2020.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU