Adani Transmission to acquire Kharghar Vikhroli Transmission

Signs SPA with Maharashtra State Electricity Transmission Company

Adani Transmission has signed Share Purchase Agreement with Maharashtra State Electricity Transmission Company on 25 June, 2020 for acquisition of its entire stake in Kharghar Vikhroli Transmission (KVTPL).

KVPTL Project comprises of approximately 34 km of 400 kV and 220 kV transmission lines along with 1500 MVA 400kV GIS Substation at Vikhroli in Mumbai. This project is critical to the city of Mumbai as the existing capacity of transmission corridor is not sufficient to carry further power into the city. This project would enable additional power to be brought into Mumbai and would thus help in meeting the future demand of the city.

