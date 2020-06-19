Board of Novartis India appoints director

JUST IN
At meeting held on 19 June 2020

The Board of Novartis India at its meeting held on 19 June 2020 has appointed Sanker Parameswaran as an Additional Director (Independent and Non-Executive) of the Company, to hold office for a period of 5 consecutive years with effect from 22 June 2020. His appointment as an Independent Director will be subject to approval of the shareholders of the Company.

