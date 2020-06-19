Hexaware Technologies to join Spryker's Solution Partner Network

Hexaware Technologies announced its partnership with German-based ecommerce software provider Spryker System. The two corporations chose to collaborate to serve manufacturers, brands and retailers become industry leaders by means of innovative and highly customizable transactional business scenarios in both B2B & B2C and marketplaces.

The Spryker Cloud Commerce OS is one of the most sought after and modern commerce platforms in the market enabling companies to transform their business over time keeping pace with market requirements and innovation at speed.

The system comes with over 800 API-modules and allows companies to digitize their business model. Companies employing Spryker benefit from increased operational efficiency, lower cost of ownership and extend sales reach and revenue.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)