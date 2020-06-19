JUST IN
Dr. Reddy's Laboratories launches Abiraterone Acetate Tablets in U.S.

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories announced the launch of Abiraterone Acetate Tablets USP, 250 mg, a therapeutic equivalent generic version of Zytiga (abiraterone acetate) approved by the U. S.

Food and Drug Administration (USFDA).

The Zytiga brand and generic market had U. S. sales of approximately $454 million MAT for the most recent twelve months ending in March 2020 according to IQVIA Health.

Dr. Reddy's Abiraterone Acetate is available in 250 mg tablets in bottle count sizes of 120.

First Published: Fri, June 19 2020. 15:23 IST

