Board of MOIL approves new set of Articles of Association

At meeting held on 18 June 2020

The Board of MOIL in its meeting held on 18 June 2020 has approved adoption of New set of Articles of Association (AoA) subject to the approval of the Ministry of Steel (i.e. Administrative Ministry of the Company) and shareholders of the Company. In the new set of AoA, mainly the provisions of the old articles have been aligned with the Companies Act, 2013 and SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)