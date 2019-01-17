JUST IN
Board of NRB Bearings approves appointment of director

At meeting held on 17 January 2019

The Board of NRB Bearings has approved the appointment of Satish C Rangani (DIN -00209069) as an Additional Director on the Board of the Company with effect from 24 January 2019 up to the date of the ensuing Annual General Meeting and also approved his appointment as a Whole -Time Director, designated as Executive Director for a period of 1 year with effect from 24 January 2019 subject to approval of the shareholders and regularization of his appointment at the ensuing Annual General Meeting.

