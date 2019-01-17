JUST IN
Canara Bank slips for fifth straight session
Aditya Birla Money allots 8,242 equity shares

Under ESOS

Aditya Birla Money has allotted 8,242 Equity shares of Re.1/- each to the option Grantees, pursuant to the exercise of Stock Options granted under the Company's Employee Stock Option Scheme, 2014 (ESOS-2014).

With this allotment, the Equity Share Capital of the Company stands increased from 5,62,93,115 to 5,63,01,357 Equity Shares of Re.1/- each aggregating Rs.5,63,01,357/-.

