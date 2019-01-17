Board of AGC Networks approves change in directorate

At meeting held on 17 January 2019The Board of AGC Networks at its meeting held on 17 January 2019 has approved the appointment of Naresh Kothari as Non-Executive Additional Director on the Board of the Company w.e.f. 17 January 2019. The Board has accepted the resignation of Mr. Kaustubh Sonalkar from the Directorship of the Company w.e.f. 17 January 2019.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU