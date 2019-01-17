JUST IN
Business Standard

Board of AGC Networks approves change in directorate

Capital Market 

At meeting held on 17 January 2019

The Board of AGC Networks at its meeting held on 17 January 2019 has approved the appointment of Naresh Kothari as Non-Executive Additional Director on the Board of the Company w.e.f. 17 January 2019. The Board has accepted the resignation of Mr. Kaustubh Sonalkar from the Directorship of the Company w.e.f. 17 January 2019.

First Published: Thu, January 17 2019. 13:15 IST

