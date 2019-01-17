JUST IN
Mishra Dhatu Nigam signs MoU with TUBACEX

To pursue joint business opportunities in field of manufacturing technologies for power generation and oil & gas applications

Mishra Dhatu Nigam and TUBACEX, a multinational group with its headquarters in Alava, Spain and a global leader in the manufacture of stainless steel and high-alloyed tubular products signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to pursue a collaborative business model with the intention to develop and analyse potential joint business developments both for India and for other regions, based on their complementary manufacturing technologies for Power Generation and Oil & Gas applications.

This agreement would allow the joint development of advanced materials for the energy sector, contemplating technological alliances and the promotion of local manufacturing capacities.

