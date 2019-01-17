Mishra Dhatu Nigam signs MoU with TUBACEX

To pursue joint business opportunities in field of for power generation and & gas applications

and TUBACEX, a multinational group with its headquarters in Alava, and a global leader in the manufacture of and high- signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to pursue a collaborative business model with the intention to develop and analyse potential joint business developments both for and for other regions, based on their complementary for Power Generation and &

This agreement would allow the joint development of advanced materials for the energy sector, contemplating technological alliances and the promotion of

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)