Board of Nucleus Software Exports approves scheme of amalgamation

At meeting held on 01 March 2019The Board of Nucleus Software Exports at its meeting held on 01 March 2019 has approved a scheme of amalgamation providing for the merger of its wholly owned subsidiaries, Virstra I-Technology Services (Transferor Company-1) and Avon Mobility Solutions (Transferor Company-2) (hereinafter together referred to as Transferor Companies), into and with Nucleus Software Exports (Transferee Company).
