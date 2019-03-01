JUST IN
Yes Bank MD & CEO takes charge

Yes Bank announced that Ravneet Gill has joined the Bank as MD & CEO with effect from 01 March 2019. Ajai Kumar ceased to be an Interim MD&CEO of the Bank with effect from the close of business hours of 28 February 2019.

He will continue as a Non Executive Non Independent Director on the Board of the Bank.

First Published: Fri, March 01 2019.

