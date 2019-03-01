Yes Bank MD & CEO takes charge

-
ALSO READ
Yes Bank names Deustche Bank's Gill as CEO to replace Kapoor
Yes Bank names Deutsche Bank's Gill as CEO to replace Kapoor
Yes Bank extends gains after naming Ravneet Gill as new CEO
Yes Bank spurts on buzz Deutsche Bank's Ravneet Singh Gill in race for CEO post
Yes Bank gets RBI nod for Ravneet Singh Gill to be CEO
-
Yes Bank announced that Ravneet Gill has joined the Bank as MD & CEO with effect from 01 March 2019. Ajai Kumar ceased to be an Interim MD&CEO of the Bank with effect from the close of business hours of 28 February 2019.
He will continue as a Non Executive Non Independent Director on the Board of the Bank.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU