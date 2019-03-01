NCL Industries updates on new readymade doors plant at Malkapur, Hyderabad

JUST IN
NCL Industries announced the installation of the Readymade Doors plant set up at Malkapur (V) near Hyderabad with a capacity to produce 1000 doors per day in technical collaboration with AGT (Turkey) has been successfully completed.

The company is scheduled to inaugurate the Plant on 13 March, 2019.

