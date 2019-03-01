NCL Industries updates on new readymade doors plant at Malkapur, Hyderabad

-
ALSO READ
NCL VEKAs uPVC Profiles Extrusion Plant goes on stream
NCL Industries standalone net profit declines 20.78% in the September 2018 quarter
Sebi imposes fine of Rs 5 lakh on NCL Industries for violating mkts norms
NCL Research and Financial Services standalone net profit declines 67.02% in the September 2018 quarter
Board of NCL Research and Financial Services approves change in directorate
-
NCL Industries announced the installation of the Readymade Doors plant set up at Malkapur (V) near Hyderabad with a capacity to produce 1000 doors per day in technical collaboration with AGT (Turkey) has been successfully completed.
The company is scheduled to inaugurate the Plant on 13 March, 2019.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU