Board of Shree Hari Chemicals Export approves appointment of director

-
ALSO READ
Shree Hari Chemicals Export reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.51 crore in the September 2018 quarter
Anjani Synthetics approves change in directorate and company secretary
Board of Starlit Power Systems approves change in directorate
Board of TRF approves change in directorate
R Chandranathan appointed new Meghalaya DGP
-
At meeting held on 01 March 2019Shree Hari Chemicals Export announced that the Board of Directors of the company at its meeting held on 01 March 2019 has approved the following -
Appointment of Rajesh Ratanlal Saini (DIN: 06516455) as an Additional Director of the Company with effect from 01 March, 2019.
Appointment of Rajesh Ratanlal Saini (DIN: 06516455) as Whole Time Director of the Company for a period of three years with effect from 01 March, 2019, subject to the approval of members in the General Meeting.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU