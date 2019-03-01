Board of Shree Hari Chemicals Export approves appointment of director

At meeting held on 01 March 2019

Hari Chemicals Export announced that the Board of Directors of the company at its meeting held on 01 March 2019 has approved the following -

Appointment of (DIN: 06516455) as an Additional with effect from 01 March, 2019.

Appointment of (DIN: 06516455) as of the Company for a period of three years with effect from 01 March, 2019, subject to the approval of members in the Meeting.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)