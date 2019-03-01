JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

Swan Energy Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Anubhav Industrial Resources announces change in registered office
Business Standard

Board of Shree Hari Chemicals Export approves appointment of director

Capital Market 

At meeting held on 01 March 2019

Shree Hari Chemicals Export announced that the Board of Directors of the company at its meeting held on 01 March 2019 has approved the following -

Appointment of Rajesh Ratanlal Saini (DIN: 06516455) as an Additional Director of the Company with effect from 01 March, 2019.

Appointment of Rajesh Ratanlal Saini (DIN: 06516455) as Whole Time Director of the Company for a period of three years with effect from 01 March, 2019, subject to the approval of members in the General Meeting.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, March 01 2019. 15:01 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements