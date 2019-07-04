Board of Power Grid Corporation of India approves investment for two projects

At meeting held on 03 July 2019

The Board of Power Grid Corporation of India at its meeting held on 03 July 2019 has accorded approval for the following:

1. Investment Approval for 'System Strengthening - XXV in Southern Region', at an estimated cost of Rs154.72 crore with commissioning schedule within 24 months progressively from the date of investment approval; and

2. Investment Approval for 'Western Region System Strengthening - XX (WRSS-XX)' at an estimated cost of Rs 226.98 crore with commissioning schedule of 25 months progressively from the date of investment approval.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)