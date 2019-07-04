Board of Power Grid Corporation of India approves investment for two projects

-
At meeting held on 03 July 2019The Board of Power Grid Corporation of India at its meeting held on 03 July 2019 has accorded approval for the following:
1. Investment Approval for 'System Strengthening - XXV in Southern Region', at an estimated cost of Rs154.72 crore with commissioning schedule within 24 months progressively from the date of investment approval; and
2. Investment Approval for 'Western Region System Strengthening - XX (WRSS-XX)' at an estimated cost of Rs 226.98 crore with commissioning schedule of 25 months progressively from the date of investment approval.
