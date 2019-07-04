State Trading Corporation of India announces cessation of Govt. nominee director

-
With effect from 30 June 2019State Trading Corporation of India announced that Dr. Subhash Chandra Pandey, Government Nominee Director of the Company, retired from Government services w.e.f the afternoon of 30 June 2019 on attaining the age of superannuation and hence ceased to be the director of the Company w.e.f that date.
