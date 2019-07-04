JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

PG Electroplast gets upgradation in credit ratings

Board of Starlit Power Systems approves change in MD
Business Standard

State Trading Corporation of India announces cessation of Govt. nominee director

Capital Market 

With effect from 30 June 2019

State Trading Corporation of India announced that Dr. Subhash Chandra Pandey, Government Nominee Director of the Company, retired from Government services w.e.f the afternoon of 30 June 2019 on attaining the age of superannuation and hence ceased to be the director of the Company w.e.f that date.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, July 04 2019. 10:01 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU