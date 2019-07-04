Techno Electric & Engineering Company sells its stake in JV to CLP India

-
Techno Electric & Engineering Company has entered into definitive agreements with CLP India to sell its stake in Joint Venture Company namely, Kohima Mariani Transmission (KMTL).
The Company's equity holding in KMTL is 26% and balance 74% equity is held by Kalpataru Power Transmission (KPTL).
The consideration for the transaction is based on Estimated Enterprise value of Rs. 1800 crore subject to customary adjustments on the closing date.
