Board of Starlit Power Systems approves change in MD

At meeting held on 03 July 2019The Board of Starlit Power Systems at its meeting held on 03 July 2019 has approved the appointment of Yogesh Kumar Gupta, as an Additional Director and Chairperson cum Managing Director w.e.f. 03 July 2019. The Board has accepted the resignation of Mr. Rajesh Browne from the Directorship as well as Managing Director w.e.f. 30 June 2019.
