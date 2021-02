Board of Prataap Snacks approves acquisition of additional 10.48% stake in Avadh Snacks

At meeting held on 04 February 2021

The Board of Prataap Snacks at its meeting held on 04 February 2021 has approved the acquisition of further 10.48% of paid-up equity share capital of Avadh Snacks (Avadh), the subsidiary, for an aggregate value of Rs. 33 crore.

At present, the Company hold 80% of paid-up equity share capital of Avadh. Post aforesaid acquisition, the holding of the Company in Avadh will increase to 90.48% of paid-up equity share capital.

