Magma Fincorp allots 25,200 equity shares under ESOP

Magma Fincorp has allotted 25200 Equity Shares of face value of Rs. 2/- each at an exercise price of Rs. 2/- per share to the eligible employees of the Company under Magma Employee Stock Option Plan 2007.

Pursuant to this allotment, the issued, subscribed and paid-up equity share capital of the Company will stand increased to Rs. 53,92,33,424 consisting of 26,96,16,712 Nos.

