IRFC issues USD 750 mn bonds at a fixed rate of 2.80% for 10 years

Indian Railway Finance Corporation on 3 February, 2021 priced its USD 750,000,000 bonds based on a Rule 144A / Regulation S offering format under IRFC's recently updated USD 4 billion global medium term note programme.
The bonds will be issued on 10 February, 2021 for a tenor of 10 years at a fixed rate of 2.80%.
The bonds carry semi-annual interest payment and bullet principal repayment.
The bonds will be listed on the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading, India International Exchange (IFSC) and International Securities Market of the London Stock Exchange.
