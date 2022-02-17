Board of Prismx Global Ventures approves term of rights issue

-
At meeting held on 17 February 2022The Board of Prismx Global Ventures at its meeting held on 17 February 2022 approved the terms of the proposed rights issue.
Right issue size: 12,20,77,000 equity shares face value of Rs.1 each, for an aggregate amount not exceeding Rs. 48.83 crore.
Rights issue price: Rs 4 per equity share (including premium of Rs 3 per equity share).
Right entitlement ratio: 43 rights equity share(s) for every 100 fully paid-up equity share(s) held by the eligible shareholders as on the record date of 03 March 2022.
