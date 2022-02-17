Board of Prismx Global Ventures approves term of rights issue

At meeting held on 17 February 2022

The Board of Prismx Global Ventures at its meeting held on 17 February 2022 approved the terms of the proposed rights issue.

Right issue size: 12,20,77,000 equity shares face value of Rs.1 each, for an aggregate amount not exceeding Rs. 48.83 crore.

Rights issue price: Rs 4 per equity share (including premium of Rs 3 per equity share).

Right entitlement ratio: 43 rights equity share(s) for every 100 fully paid-up equity share(s) held by the eligible shareholders as on the record date of 03 March 2022.

