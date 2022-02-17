Battrixx to supply advance range of lithium-ion battery packs for high speed electric 2-wheelers

Battrixx, the battery division of Kabra Extrusion Technik, will be supplying the advanced range of lithium-ion battery packs with smart batteries designed by BGauss for its range of high-speed e-two-wheelers.

With this deal, Battrixx will be equipping 50,000 BGauss e-two-wheelers with its cutting-edge battery packs, thereby strengthening the company's resolve to power the growth of India's transition to green energy storage and electric transportation.

