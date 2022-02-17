Battrixx to supply advance range of lithium-ion battery packs for high speed electric 2-wheelers

-
ALSO READ
Exide Industries to foray into Li-ion cell manufacturing
Ion Exchange declines after Plutus Wealth reduces stake
Reliance New Energy Solar to acquire sodium-ion battery tech firm - Faradion
L&T Construction bags project from National High Speed Rail Corporation
Reliance Industries announced acquisition of Faradion
-
Battrixx, the battery division of Kabra Extrusion Technik, will be supplying the advanced range of lithium-ion battery packs with smart batteries designed by BGauss for its range of high-speed e-two-wheelers.
With this deal, Battrixx will be equipping 50,000 BGauss e-two-wheelers with its cutting-edge battery packs, thereby strengthening the company's resolve to power the growth of India's transition to green energy storage and electric transportation.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU