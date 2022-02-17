Board of Nestle India approves change in directorate

-
-
At meeting held on 17 February 2022The Board of Nestle India at its meeting held on 17 February 2022 has approved the appointment of Anjali Bansal (DIN: 00207746) as an Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company for a term of five consecutive years effective from 1 May 2022. The Board also noted that Rama Bijapurkar (DIN:00001835), Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company, would be retiring on 30 April 2022, on completion of her term of appointment.
