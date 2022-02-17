Affle India plans to invest further in Bobble AI

Affle India had received offer for pre-emption from Bobble AI (Talent Unlimited Online Services) for their next round of fundraise and the Company has decided to unconditionally accept the pre-emption offer of 1,207 Series D CCPS @ Rs 323,188 per share, for which the Company has 30 days to make the payment towards subscription amount.

Further, the Company also received an additional pre-emption offer to acquire Series D CCPS worth USD 2.0 million and the Company also has a right to subscribe to unsubscribed pre-emption rights of other existing investors of Bobble AI.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)