Board of Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care approves change in directorate

At meeting held on 25 August 2020

The Board of Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care has appointed Chittranjan Dua (DIN 0003680) as Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company, for a period of five years, with immediate effect. The said appointment is subject to approval of the Shareholders of the Company.

Further, Rajendra A. Shah, Independent Director & Chairman and Bansidhar S. Mehta, Independent Director would be retiring from the Board of the Company with effect from 23 September 2020.

The Board has approved appointment of C. R. Dua as Chairperson of the Board of the Company effective from 24 September 2020.

First Published: Tue, August 25 2020. 20:28 IST

