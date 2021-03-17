Board of Punjab Alkalies & Chemicals approves setting up of captive power plant

At meeting held on 16 March 2021

The Board of Punjab Alkalies & Chemicals at its meeting held on 16 March 2021 has approved to purchase /set up a captive power plant of 35MW capacity by using second hand plant and machinery on EPC basis and appoint Durva Infratech LLP for -

(i) supply of 35 MW used Power Plant comprising of main equipment and its auxiliaries, associated equipment and system, Electrical, Instrumentation, coal handling, Ash handling, cooling water system etc. complete in all respect (as per scope of supply) at a total price of Rs 56 crore, and

(ii) Detailed Engineering, entire Civil work including foundation and Chimney, dismantling, packing, transporting, refurbishing at Nangal, procurement of missing equipment, erection and commissioning of 35 MW Power Plant at a Lump sum price of Rs.54 crore on agreed terms and conditions.

The Board approved the issue and allotment of upto 75 lakh equity shares of Rs 10 each at issue price of Rs 60 per share to Durva Infratech LLP on preferential basis for consideration other than cash for supply of plant and machinery for the captive power plant.

