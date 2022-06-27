Board of Rattanindia Power approves related party transaction with RattanIndia Enterprises

-
-
At meeting held on 25 June 2022The Board of Rattanindia Power at its meeting held on 25 June 2022 has approved a related party transaction with RattanIndia Enterprises for entering into an arrangement for commercial development of surplus land admeasuring 421 acres, situated at Amravati Thermal Power Plant of the Company at Nandgaon Peth, Amravati.
