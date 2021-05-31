Maithan Alloys to pay Rs 74.22 cr for acquisition of Impex Metals & Ferro Alloys

Maithan Alloys announced that it is required to pay a sum of Rs 74.22 crore as consideration for acquisition of Impex Metals & Ferro Alloys.

The NCLAT has directed to complete the sale transaction by 17 June 2021. The object of acquisition is expansion and to increase the production capacity of the company by 49,500 TPA of Silioco Manganese (or 70,355 TPA of Ferro Manganese.

