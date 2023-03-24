JUST IN
Nifty March futures trade at discount
Business Standard

Board of Seshasayee Paper & Boards approves change in directorate

Capital Market 

At meeting held on 24 March 2023

The Board of Seshasayee Paper & Boards at its meeting held on 24 March 2023 has appointed T Ritto Cyriac, IFS, Special Secretary, Environment, Climate Change and Forests Department, Government of Tamilnadu, as an Additional Director of the Company, in the place of K Rajkumar, IFS (DIN: 09359723).

First Published: Fri, March 24 2023. 16:53 IST

