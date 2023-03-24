Board of Seshasayee Paper & Boards approves change in directorate

At meeting held on 24 March 2023

The Board of Seshasayee Paper & Boards at its meeting held on 24 March 2023 has appointed T Ritto Cyriac, IFS, Special Secretary, Environment, Climate Change and Forests Department, Government of Tamilnadu, as an Additional Director of the Company, in the place of K Rajkumar, IFS (DIN: 09359723).

