Godawari Power & Ispat resume partial operations at Siltara plant

Godawari Power & Ispat has resumed partial operations of Sponge Iron Plant, Power Plants, Steel Melting Shop (SMS Plant), Rolling Mill and Wire Drawing Plants at Siltara, Raipur, Chhattisgarh with effect from 24 March 2023.

The complete operations are expected to be resumed w.e.f. 1 April 2023 onwards.

First Published: Fri, March 24 2023. 16:36 IST

