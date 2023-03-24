JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

Cyber Media (India) Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Sundaram Clayton Ltd leads losers in 'A' group
Business Standard

Zydus Lifesciences receives USFDA approval for Lubiprostone Capsules

Capital Market 

Zydus Lifesciences has received final approval for Lubiprostone Capsules, 8 mcg and 24 mcg (USRLD: Amitiza Capsules) from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA).

Lubiprostone capsule is indicated to treat certain types of constipation (chronic idiopathic constipation and irritable bowel syndrome with constipation). The drug will be manufactured at the group's formulation manufacturing facility in Moraiya, Ahmedabad (India).

Lubiprostone Capsules, 8 mcg and 24 mcg had annual sales of USD 196.5 mn in the United States (IQVIA MAT, January 2023)

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Fri, March 24 2023. 14:54 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU