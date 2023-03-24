Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail allots 9,513 equity shares under ESOS

-
Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail has allotted 9,513 equity shares under ESOS on 23 March 2023.
Consequent to the said allotment, the paid-up Equity Share Capital of the Company will increase from Rs 9,48,78,13,340 (94,87,81,334 fully paid-up Equity Shares of Rs 10/- each) to Rs 9,48,79,08,470 (94,87,90,847 fully paid-up Equity Shares of Rs 10/- each).
