Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail allots 9,513 equity shares under ESOS

Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail has allotted 9,513 equity shares under ESOS on 23 March 2023.

Consequent to the said allotment, the paid-up Equity Share Capital of the Company will increase from Rs 9,48,78,13,340 (94,87,81,334 fully paid-up Equity Shares of Rs 10/- each) to Rs 9,48,79,08,470 (94,87,90,847 fully paid-up Equity Shares of Rs 10/- each).

