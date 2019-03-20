Board of Shakti Pumps (India) approves change in CFO and resignation of director

At meeting held on 20 March 2019

The Board of Pumps (India) at its meeting held on 20 March 2019 has taken inter-alia, the following decisions:-

1. The Board has accepted the resignation tendered by Akhilesh Maru from the designation of (CFO) of the Company.

2. The Board has appointed as of the Company.

3. The Board has accepted the resignation as tendered by S.S. Raghuvanshi, from the designation of

