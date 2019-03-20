Board of Shakti Pumps (India) approves change in CFO and resignation of director

-
At meeting held on 20 March 2019The Board of Shakti Pumps (India) at its meeting held on 20 March 2019 has taken inter-alia, the following decisions:-
1. The Board has accepted the resignation tendered by Akhilesh Maru from the designation of Chief Finance Officer (CFO) of the Company.
2. The Board has appointed Dinesh Patel as Chief Financial Officer of the Company.
3. The Board has accepted the resignation as tendered by S.S. Raghuvanshi, from the designation of Independent Director.
